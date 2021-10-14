Frank Leboeuf makes Champions League prediction about Chelsea FC

Frank Leboeuf has warned Chelsea FC that it will be “almost impossible” for the Blues to retain their Champions League title this season.

The south west London side secured their second Champions League triumph last season when Thomas Tuchel led the Blues to glory and oversaw victories over the likes of Real Madrid en route to reaching the final.

Chelsea FC claimed a 1-0 victory over Premier League rivals Manchester City in the final back in May thanks to Kai Havertz’s winning goal as they claimed their first piece of silverware under Tuchel.

The Blues have already tasted defeat in Europe this season after they went down 1-0 to Juventus last month following their group-opener win against Zenit Saint-Petersburg.

Now, former Blues star Leboeuf has outlined why he thinks it would be “unrealistic” for Chelsea FC to win the title for the second season running.

Speaking in an interview with Ladbrokes, as quoted by Metro, Leboeuf said: “A failure for a big club like Chelsea, Liverpool or both from Manchester is to win nothing.

“I’m not sure if any of the fans of those four clubs would be happy with just the Carabao Cup. The club doesn’t care about it and the fans don’t care about it, what they want is at least the FA Cup, if not the Premier League or Champions League.

“Only one team can win each competition, though, and Chelsea have been lucky enough to win the Champions League last season but it was kind of a miracle really.

“Tuchel came in and changed some stuff and it worked and nobody expected Chelsea to win. Right now an FA Cup would be nice for Chelsea and the Premier League or the Champions League would be absolutely fantastic.

“The Champions League is the most unrealistic of the three because it was only Real Madrid that was able to win it three times consecutively; I would love Chelsea to win it just two times in a row but this is why it is unrealistic.

“Chelsea won it last season and to win it again would be great but almost impossible if we read the stats.”

Chelsea FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table as they prepare for their trip to Brentford on Saturday evening.

The Blues were handed some positive injury news earlier this week when both N’Golo Kante and Reece James returned to full training at Cobham following injury issues for the pair.

Former Chelsea FC star Pat Nevin is predicting Saturday’s trip to face Brentford to be a tricky one for the Blues.

“I will not be surprised if this one is a cracker,” Nevin said of the game. “There will be a new set of tactical questions levelled at Thomas Tuchel by Thomas Frank in their first-ever Premier League meeting.

“Fortunately, our Thomas has proved he could choose tactical questions in football as his specialist subject on Mastermind and he would probably beat all comers.”

