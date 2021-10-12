‘It feels good’: Romelu Lukaku salutes Thomas Tuchel after strong Chelsea FC start

Romelu Lukaku has paid tribute to the “great job” Thomas Tuchel is doing at Chelsea FC as the striker continues to settle into life back at Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku was brought back to the south west London side in the summer transfer window as Tuchel moved to bolster his attacking line-up ahead of his first full season in charge.

The 28-year-old has made a strong start to the new season following his big-money move from Inter Milan, with Lukaku having scored three goals in six Premier League outings so far. He has also netted once in two Champions League games.

The Belgium international is looking to help Chelsea FC push on from their Champions League success last season and challenge for the Premier League title this term. The Blues currently top the Premier League table after seven games.

The former Manchester United striker – who won Serie A with Inter Milan last season – says he already feels settled at Stamford Bridge, thanks to his team-mates and coach Tuchel.

“I’m much more calm,” Lukaku told Chelsea FC’s website. “I’ve matured with fatherhood and I’m more laidback. After winning in Italy and knowing what it takes to get there, that really helped me. In the last three years, I’ve been able to build something that I can take on for the rest of my career.

“It can be complicated but when you really set your mind to do something and you really dedicate everything that you have to that goal, you can achieve it. I recognised my little qualities and talent but I also knew what I was not good at and I really spent a lot of time working on those attributes to be the complete package.

“Now, it feels good. I’m very happy with the opportunity and we’ve started really well as a team. My team-mates have made life very easy for me and the coach is doing a great job.

“Our performances have been good but we’re always looking for the next challenge.”

Speaking last month, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand lavished praised on Lukaku following his return to the club, saying that the Belgian has come back to the Premier League as “an animal”.

“Sometimes it’s about the club fitting the player and the player fitting that club at the right time,” Ferdinand said.

“I think the timing wasn’t right for him at Man United. The stability they have now wasn’t there when he was there.

“If it was now it would be very different – I think he’d be doing what he’s doing here [at Chelsea FC].

“He went away under a cloud at Man United and has come back an animal and someone you can count on to win you trophies.”

Lukaku will be aiming to make his seventh Premier League appearance of the season on Saturday evening when Chelsea FC travel to face Brentford.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip