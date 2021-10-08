Chris Sutton makes title prediction about Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC

Chris Sutton believes that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC will run Manchester City close in the Premier League title race this season – and he is tipping Manchester United to miss out.

The Citizens are looking to defend their Premier League crown this season after they won the title last season by finishing 12 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

With seven games of the new campaign having been played, the stage is set for an enthralling title race this season. Chelsea FC are currently a point clear at the top of the table, with Liverpool FC second and the two Manchester clubs just a further point behind.

The south west London side strengthened their squad with the signing of Romelu Lukaku in the summer, while Manchester United also flexed their financial muscles with the signings of Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

However, former Chelsea FC and Celtic striker Sutton believes that Pep Guardiola’s side are the favourites for the title, with the Blues and Liverpool FC close behind.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, Sutton said: “It’s a three-horse race in my book, between Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.

“Had City signed a striker in the summer, they’d probably have walked this Premier League.

“Blindfolds and cigarettes may as well have been handed out to their rivals. But the fact that City did not get themselves a Lukaku is where it gets interesting.

“Chelsea did and they are completely in this race. As are Liverpool with [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane and [Diogo] Jota singing from the same hymn sheet.

“But I don’t consider United to be title contenders this season. They’re guaranteed goals from Ronaldo but concede too many and [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer still hasn’t got his tactics right.”

With Manchester United having taken just a point from their most recent home games against Aston Villa and Everton, Sutton went on to highlight the importance of the Red Devils improving their form at Old Trafford.

He continued: “United’s home form is clearly still an issue. Ronaldo stormed off the field at full time. Maybe that was because United had not won. Maybe because he didn’t start. Maybe both.

“I’ve said since the moment Ronaldo signed that Solskjaer’s big challenge would be handling his superstar’s ego. That’s still an issue.”

Manchester United, who have not lifted the Premier League trophy since 2013, are back in Premier League action after the international break with a trip to Leicester City. Chelsea FC, meanwhile, will head to Brentford, and Liverpool FC will travel to Watford.

