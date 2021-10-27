Paul Scholes makes prediction about Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC’s title hopes

Paul Scholes has played down Chelsea FC’s chances of challenging for the Premier League title alongside Liverpool FC and Manchester City this season.

The south west London side currently lead the way at the top of the table after an excellent start to the new campaign under Thomas Tuchel, with the Blues a point clear of second-placed Liverpool FC after nine games.

Manchester City are a further point behind in the table as the Premier League title race begins to take shape.

Liverpool FC laid down a marker for the season ahead when they claimed a thumping 5-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday to highlight their status as one of the main challengers.

The Reds are the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League and former Manchester United midfielder Scholes reckons that the title race will ultimately come down to a straight shootout between Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

Speaking after Liverpool FC’s victory at Old Trafford, Scholes said: “I think it’s a devastating day for the Premier League. Seeing Liverpool go to Old Trafford and win so convincingly, I think it will make City worry.

“Chelsea… I’m not sure, they have been great and I think they are better than I actually give them credit for but I think it’s between Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I think City watching that today, in the Champions League or the Premier League, that will frighten them.”

Diogo Jota scored the second goal for the Reds at Old Trafford on Sunday and admitted that the result was a “historical” one for the Merseyside outfit.

“It’s hard to dream [about such a win], which is a good thing, to be honest,” Jota said after the game. “We always expect a tight game, at least in terms of the result, but I think we were outstanding today, especially until the 2-0.

“In the first 15 minutes we were almost perfect. After that, we conceded a little bit counter-attacks and started losing the ball, but in the end it’s a historical result and one for the fans to remember for a while.”

Liverpool FC will take on Brighton at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

