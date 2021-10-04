Roy Keane rates Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC’s title chances

Roy Keane believes that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC “will do well” to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

The Reds were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as Pep Guardiola’s men twice came from behind to earn a point on Merseyside.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were not enough for Jurgen Klopp’s men to secure the win, as Manchester City replied with strikes from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne at Anfield to earn a point.

The result left Chelsea FC – who beat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday – at the top of the Premier League table heading into the international break, with Liverpool FC a point behind the leaders and both Manchester clubs a further point adrift of top spot in third and fourth place.

Former Manchester United captain Keane feels that Manchester City’s recent performances have shown that Guardiola’s defending champions remain as the team to beat in the Premier League this season, despite tipping the likes of Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC to run them close.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle on Sunday, Keane said: “It’s about the managers as well, Pep Guardiola’s track record is mind-boggling, he knows how to win football matches.

“They are a hard team to beat. Liverpool will no doubt be in the mix because they have lots of goal scorers.

“They conceded three against Brentford and two today, so that doesn’t look great, but they’ve got brilliant players going forward, world-class players.

“I still think all of these teams, Chelsea included, will do well to finish ahead of Man City.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp was delighted by his side’s performance in the second half of Sunday’s game, despite the Reds twice being pegged back in front of their home fans.

“We caused them massive problems [in the second half], we were really in the game, we scored wonderful goals,” Klopp said.

“The first goal is a great, great counter-attack, winning the ball, bam, bam, two passes, Sadio great position, top finish.

“The second goal, only the best players in the world score goals like this. The first touch, the first challenge he wins, then going there, putting it on the right foot and then finishing the situation off like he did, absolutely exceptional.

“Because this club never forgets anything, people will talk about this goal for a long, long time and in 50 or 60 years when they remember this game. It was a really good one.”

Next up for Chelsea FC is a trip to Brentford after the international break. Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will take on Watford away from home.

