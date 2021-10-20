Olivier Giroud praises two Chelsea FC stars who are a ‘different class’

Olivier Giroud has heaped praise on Mason Mount and Kai Havertz and says the “different class” pair are the future of Chelsea FC.

Mount has been earning lots of new admirers thanks to his fine form for Chelsea FC in recent months after having initially broken into the first team during Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

The 22-year-old was one of Chelsea FC’s most important players last season as he scored six goals and made five assists in 36 Premier League games and also netted twice in the Champions League to help the Blues claim the trophy.

Havertz, meanwhile, has begun to gradually find form after an initial slow start at Stamford Bridge, with the German scoring the crucial winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City back in May.

Giroud played alongside the pair at Stamford Bridge before the veteran French striker left Chelsea FC to sign for AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

And the 35-year-old feels that the pair are going to play a crucial role in Chelsea FC’s success in the coming seasons.

Speaking in an interview with Tribal Football, as quoted by Metro, Giroud said: “One of the best players I played with at Arsenal was Santi Cazorla.

“And at Chelsea, Eden Hazard, and there were so many young talented players at Chelsea as well.

“Mason [Mount] and Kai Havertz, different class, different quality, and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow up and become top players.”

Asked if he thinks Mount is underrated, Giroud replied: “Yeah, maybe, but you don’t need to listen to these people.

“Mason has got that quality and mentality to go very high, I’ve told him. He deserves to be successful, definitely.”

Mount’s fine form last season was recognised when he was named on the 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or award. Speaking earlier this month, Mount admitted that he was flattered by the nomination.

“Yes, it was special,” said Mount. “I probably found out at exactly the same time as everyone else so to see that and be alongside those names, it is obviously a dream.

“I think for all the years that you work hard, dedicate and then see something like that – it shows that it pays off and it’s just the start, it doesn’t stop now.”

