Michael Owen reacts to Timo Werner’s display in Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Southampton

Michael Owen was pleased to see Timo Werner score his first Premier League goal of the season for Chelsea FC in their 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

The German attacker has found himself under pressure in recent weeks due to his stuttering form in front of goal, and he had not scored in five Premier League games heading into Saturday’s clash against the Saints.

Thomas Tuchel opted to start the 25-year-old at Stamford Bridge and Werner ended up repaying his manager’s faith by netting his side’s second goal.

James Ward-Prowse’s penalty had cancelled out Trevoh Chalobah’s early opener, before Werner tapped home Cesar Azpilicueta’s pass to put Chelsea FC ahead.

Ben Chilwell then added further gloss to the scoreline as the Blues secured an important win that moved them top of the Premier League table.

Werner had earlier had a goal disallowed by VAR for a foul by Azpilicueta earlier in the move – and former England star Owen admitted that he was relieved to see the German finally get off the mark in the Premier League this season.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro, Owen said: “As an ex-striker, I know how he feels when it’s just not going in and he’s been feeling this for some time now.

“When you look at his goal-scoring record throughout his career, it’s hard to believe how much he’s struggling in front of goal.

“His first goal I felt there was nothing wrong in that, then they bring it back so far I thought, ‘wow, everything is against you’.

“This [the second goal] is a brilliant move, great ball by [Ross Barkley], an even better ball by Azpilicueta and it’s a simple finish for him but it’s nice to see him getting in those areas and nice to get the monkey off his back.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC boss Tuchel felt that the Blues were worthy winners and praised his side for the resilience they showed.

“It was deserved but it was a long way to go [to get it],” Tuchel told BBC Sport. “I liked the game, it was very entertaining with two intense sides. I liked the energy and the attitude.

“In the end we finally got the result right which is always the challenge and the target. It was a late one but a deserved one.”

Werner will now be hoping to start building a scoring run in the Premier League – and Chelsea FC are next in action after the international break when they make the short trip to Brentford on Saturday 16 October.

