Pat Nevin lavished praise on the brilliant Edouard Mendy after the goalkeeper’s “breathtaking” man-of-the-match performance helped Chelsea FC to claim a 1-0 win at Brentford at the weekend.

The Senegalese shot-stopper produced a sparkling display in the second half when he produced a string of key saves to deny Brentford an equaliser as the home team stepped up the pressure on Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Chelsea FC had taken the lead on the stroke of half-time thanks to Ben Chilwell’s opener, and Mendy’s performance after the break helped to ensure that the strike ended up being the winner.

Mendy, 29, has been in good form for Chelsea FC so far this season and conceded just three goals in his seven Premier League appearances for the Blues to help them lead the way at the top of the table.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin was nothing but impressed by Mendy’s performance and has claimed that the goalkeeper is now looking stronger than ever following his transfer to the club from Rennes under Frank Lampard last summer.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “Even though Ben [Chilwell] is in the middle of a deep purple patch, he still couldn’t grab the headlines.

“Those of course went to Edouard Mendy for a display that every goalkeeper dreams of and every striker playing against him has nightmares about for weeks after.

“We all witnessed the breathtaking blocks, with the tip over the crossbar from the overhead kick being merely the most spectacular of the lot. It might not even have been the best save and it was only close to his bravest moment of the afternoon.

“You sometimes hear about players ‘growing’ in confidence. Against the Bees, Edouard grew in confidence but also looked like he was growing physically too. It was one of the most memorable performances in recent years by a stopper, not just at Chelsea but at any top club.

“As time has passed he has become a better, wiser and more considered player. The slightly over-enthusiastic sweeper-keeper moments that cropped up now and again seem to have been ditched.

“I still recall with a shudder that moment at Sheffield United back in February which ended up in a Toni Rudiger own-goal. I remember it but it’s a fading, distant memory now, one that looks unlikely to be repeated any time soon with his growing ability to read the dangers in the game.

“The man to applaud first and foremost for these improvements is Edouard himself, but top-quality counselling and help in the keepers’ art is always on hand out at Cobham.”

Speaking after Saturday’s victory in west London, Mendy praised the character shown by Tuchel’s men as they claimed the win to move back one point clear of Liverpool FC at the top of the table.

Mendy said: “We have shown a lot of character recently to win close games. There is always a lot of physical intensity in the Premier League and we have responded each time.

“A team that wants to be at the top of the league all season has to has to sometimes find a way to win games, and we have done that.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Malmo at Stamford Bridge.

