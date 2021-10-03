Paul Merson names Chelsea FC’s ‘unsung hero’

Paul Merson has claimed that Chelsea FC have badly missed their “unsung hero” Mason Mount in recent games during his injury layoff.

The England international had been out of action since picking up a minor knock in the Aston Villa League Cup tie last month but is now fit again as he looks to help Chelsea FC continue their title push.

Mount sat out Chelsea FC’s defeats by Manchester City and Juventus but returned to the squad for the home clash against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, where he came off the bench to play the final 25 minutes of the 3-1 win.

The 22-year-old has been enjoying a growing influence in the Chelsea FC team in recent months after initially breaking into the side under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Last season, Mount scored six goals and made five assists in 36 Premier League games for the Blues, and he also scored twice in 11 games in the Champions League en route to winning the trophy.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that Mount’s absence has been badly felt by Chelsea FC, and he feels that his return to the team will provide the Blues with a big boost heading into the autumn and winter.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star before Saturday’s clash against Southampton, Merson said: “It will help when Mason Mount comes back. It’s no coincidence they’ve lost both the games he’s missed. He’s Chelsea’s unsung hero and makes them tick.”

Mount’s breakthrough season at Chelsea FC came in the 2019-20 campaign under Lampard, when the midfielder scored seven goals and made five assists in 37 Premier League games for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Merson also went on to explain why he thinks that Chelsea FC need to adapt their games slightly to accommodate summer signing Romelu Lukaku.

Merson said: “Antonio Conte is right about Chelsea – they’re not getting the best out of Romelu Lukaku.

“Conte was saying this week that his old club are still trying to figure things out with Lukaku and I think he’s right.

“I think the Chelsea players are looking for Lukaku too much. Sometimes they are ignoring a better ball when the one to Lukaku is just not on.

“Teams are sussing that out and overloading that, making it harder for him to get the ball in dangerous positions.

“Lukaku is too focused on feeling defenders and backing in as well. He needs to get a bit cuter around the box with his flick-ons and lay-offs.

“There are things that need to be tweaked – but they’ve lost to two very good teams in Manchester City and Juventus.

“I think they will get it right. And Lukaku is still going to score bundles of goals for them. They just need to find better patterns of play.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip