Paul Scholes rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

Paul Scholes has admitted that he is not convinced that Chelsea FC have what it takes to win the Premier League title this season.

Speaking before this weekend’s round of fixtures, the Manchester United legend claimed that he is “not sure” whether the Blues have the required firepower to be able to win the title this term.

The former Red Devils and England star claimed that although the addition of Romelu Lukaku has helped bolster their attacking options, he fears that the south west London side do not have enough goal-scoring players at their disposal.

Asked to rate Chelsea FC’s title chances this season, Scholes said on The Overlap YouTube channel: “I think Chelsea have got the manager to challenge. I’m just not sure, not convinced there’s enough goals in the team.

“I think Romelu Lukaku will score goals but are there enough people around him to score goals. I’m not sure Timo Werner will. When he plays for Germany he scores every game, for Chelsea he misses a lot of chances.

“I also don’t think Chelsea are great defensively. [Antonio] Rudiger has been really good but other than that, Thiago Silva is 36, he’s not going to play every game.

“[Andreas] Christensen is a young player. In the middle of your pitch Chelsea are alright. But I’m not sure Chelsea will score enough goals and defensively be good enough.”

Scholes also stated his belief that Chelsea FC midfielder Mason Mount needs to start scoring more regularly for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

He continued: “Mason Mount, he needs to start scoring goals, Scholes added. ‘I think he’s a great player but he’s got to start winning games, almost in the mould as Frank Lampard.

“I see him as that type of player but Frank produced all the time and won games for his team. Mason Mount has to start doing that.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to win their first title since 2017 this season after they ended up in fourth place in the table last term.

Speaking last week, former Blues star Frank Leboeuf claimed that it is “unrealistic” for Chelsea FC to win the Champions League this season.

“Tuchel came in and changed some stuff and it worked and nobody expected Chelsea to win. Right now an FA Cup would be nice for Chelsea and the Premier League or the Champions League would be absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“The Champions League is the most unrealistic of the three because it was only Real Madrid that was able to win it three times consecutively; I would love Chelsea to win it just two times in a row but this is why it is unrealistic.

“Chelsea won it last season and to win it again would be great but almost impossible if we read the stats.”

The Blues, who won the Champions League last season, are next in action on Wednesday night when they host Malmo at Stamford Bridge in their third group game.

They will then prepare for their home Premier League clash against Norwich City on Saturday 23 October.