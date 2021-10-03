Robbie Savage predicts where Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC will finish

Chelsea FC will win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City this season, with Liverpool FC coming third, according to Robbie Savage.

The south west London side are looking to secure the top-flight trophy for the first time since 2017 this season as they aim to improve upon their fourth-placed finish from last term.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are among the main contenders for the Premier League title this term, with the Blues having strengthened their squad with the addition of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez in the summer transfer window.

The Blues moved to the top of the table on Saturday thanks to their 3-1 victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge, with Liverpool FC and Manchester City facing off at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool FC are looking to try and win the title back from Manchester City this season, with the Reds having ended up third last term. The Merseyside outfit are the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League ahead of their home clash against the Citizens.

Former Leicester City midfielder Savage feels that Chelsea FC are a cut above their title rivals this season and he is backing the Blues to claim the title this term ahead of Manchester City, Liverpool FC and Manchester United in fourth place.

Speaking on the UMM YouTube channel before this weekend’s round of games, Savage said: “Before the start of the season, I would have gone Chelsea, Man City, Man United and Liverpool, in that order.

“I’m still going for Chelsea to win it because their squad is unbelievable and the Romelu Lukaku signing.

“If Man City would have got [Harry] Kane, I would’ve gone for them but they didn’t. I’ve got them second.

“I went for Manchester United in third but I’d change that to Liverpool now. [Virgil] Van Dijk is like a new signing, the same for [Joe] Gomez, they’ve got all their players back.

“I think Liverpool with Van Dijk will finish third ahead of Manchester United.”

Chelsea FC will take on Brentford, Norwich City and Newcastle United in their next three Premier League games after the forthcoming international break.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will face Watford, Manchester United and Brighton after the top-flight hiatus.

