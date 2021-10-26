‘He is fully available’: Thomas Tuchel confirms return of key Chelsea FC star

N’Golo Kante will be fully available for Chelsea FC’s games against Southampton and Newcastle United after recovering from injury, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The World Cup winning midfielder was not included in the Chelsea FC squad for their 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon despite having played 65 minutes of the Blues’ 4-0 home win over Malmo in the Champions League last week.

Tuchel opted not to risk the midfielder for the Premier League clash against the Canaries as he continues to work his way back to full fitness following his a lay-off due to injury and Covid.

However, the Chelsea FC manager has now confirmed that Kante is fully fit and will be available for the League Cup clash against Southampton on Tuesday night, as well as the trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday’s dominant win, Tuchel said: “The game was too early. He [Kante] did the full training on Friday and after training, he said he feels his muscles a bit tight.

“He went to the physios for massages and for some treatment and he actually wanted to wait until Saturday in the morning to take the decision. I said no, it’s such an early game tomorrow, the possibility that it will change is not so high.

“I said take your time and it was simply one day too early. If the match would have been on Sunday he would have played. So he is fully available for Tuesday and for Newcastle.”

Kante has only started three games in the Premier League so far this season and he scored in the 3-0 win over Tottenham back in September.

Mason Mount scored a superb hat-trick in Chelsea FC’s rout of Norwich on Saturday – and Tuchel has admitted his delight at how the Blues’ academy products are performing.

“The academy is full of quality coaches and quality leaders,” said Tuchel, whose side are one point clear at the top of the table. “And the guys who come from the Academy through to our team and onto our pitch are all of the same spirit and same attitude – humble guys who know what it is to play for Chelsea.

“They know what it takes to be serious, to be humble, and that there’s no problem in being a nice guy and still playing a hard and serious match of football.

“It’s a pleasure to have that mix between the best players of the world from all countries and the Academy players. That makes things special and creates a certain energy and atmosphere for the spectators in the stadium.

“This is what we want and we will always try to push guys through but in the end, let’s be honest, it’s a matter of quality and not where you come from.”