Timo Werner: Recent Chelsea FC games ‘not so easy for me’

Timo Werner has revealed his delight at finally finding the net for Chelsea FC in the Premier League this season after a tough start to the new campaign for the German forward.

Werner scored Chelsea FC’s second goal in the 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday afternoon as the Blues secured an important win to get their title bid back on track.

The 25-year-old attacker has been struggling to find consistent form for Thomas Tuchel’s men and his appearance on Saturday was just his third start of the season in the Premier League.

Werner will now be hoping to push on and find the net on a more regular basis as he looks to help Chelsea FC sustain a serious Premier League title challenge.

Having managed just six goals in 35 Premier League games last term, Werner will be eager to improve on that tally this season.

And the German has admitted that he was thrilled to find the net as Chelsea FC managed to secure a resilient win over the Saints at the weekend.

“We won this game with pressure on our shoulders,” Werner told Chelsea FC’s website after the game.

“We had the mentality to win. In the last two games we faced very good teams. It was hard to create chances against those teams. We wanted to be back to our old strengths, and we were.

“When you win the Champions League and start the season winning nearly every game, you become under a little bit of pressure to win and win and win every game. We know we are a very strong team and we are hard to beat.

“The last games were not so easy for me because I didn’t start so regularly.

“So it was not only important for me, it was important for the whole team to come back after two defeats before the national break, where we won’t see each other for a week and a half.

“It was important for everybody to go to the national break with a good feeling. At big clubs you always feel pressure, but in the end you must have fun, and you saw we wanted to have fun, play football and win the game. That mentality makes us so strong.”

Speaking after the game, Chelsea FC boss Tuchel revealed his delight at seeing the Germany international finally get off the mark in the Premier League this season at the sixth time of asking.

“I’m happy for Timo and I’m happy for the team,” said Tuchel. “There was some relief when he scored for sure because it was 1-1 at the time with not too long to go and we came into the game off the back of two defeats.”

Despite his somewhat stuttering form in the Premier League last season, Werner played a key role in the Champions League as he scored four goals and made two assists in 12 games to help them win the trophy.

