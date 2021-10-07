Chelsea FC are in talks to sign midfielder Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig next year, according to reports.

Foot Mercato, as quoted by The Sun, is claiming that the Blues have made the 23-year-old midfielder one of their “top targets” for the summer transfer window next year.

The story suggests that Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to work with Nkunku once again after having coached him during the pair’s time together at Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the article, Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all potential destinations for the midfielder next year and all three clubs hold an interest in the Frenchman.

The French midfielder has been earning praise for his performances lately and he has already scored nine goals in 10 games for the German club so far this season.

Last term, Nkunku scored six goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga appearances, while also netting once in the Champions League.

This season, he has already netted four goals in two games in the Champions League, including a hat-trick in the 6-3 defeat by Manchester City at The Etihad back in September.

Nkunku was born in Lagny-sur-Marne, France, and is of Congolese descent. He has so far made six appearances for France at Under-21 level.

He made 78 appearances and scored 11 goals for PSG after making his debut in December 2015, and has played 94 games, netting 21 times, for RB Leipzig since his switch to Germany in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC – who are top of the table and a point clear of second-placed Liverpool FC – will return to action with a trip to Brentford after the international break.

