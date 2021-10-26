Chelsea FC are poised to reward Trevoh Chalobah for his good form with a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, according to a report.

Website football.london is reporting that the defender is close to being handed a new deal at the south west London side following his impressive performances under Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old has been in good form for Tuchel’s men when called upon this season, scoring two goals and featuring in six of Chelsea FC’s nine Premier League games this term.

Chalobah, who has also made appearances in the Champions League and League Cup, played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea FC’s thumping 7-0 victory over Norwich City at the weekend.

The Sierra Leone-born defender joined Chelsea FC’s academy system when he was eight years old and now looks set to establish himself as a regular in the Blues first team.

Chalobah’s current contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire next year and Chelsea FC are “keen” to reward the academy graduate with a new and improved deal, according to the report.

The story also says that talks between the club and Chalobah’s representatives have been going on “for some time” and that an agreement on a new long-term contract is believed to be close.

Chalobah recently spoke of his motivation to be a successful player for the Stamford Bridge outfit after coming through their youth set-up.

He said: “Having played with them [Chelsea FC’s other academy graduates] for so many years, me watching them gave me the motivation to know I can be there as well. It gave me the motivation to work even harder and that gave me the chance.

“A lot of young players are going abroad now as it is something different, you are playing against something you would not be used to. It is good to test your ability and your mental state as well.”

