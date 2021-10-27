Thomas Tuchel provides latest Chelsea FC update on Andreas Christensen and more

Andreas Christensen is scheduled to return to training with Chelsea FC on Thursday after undergoing tooth surgery.

The Danish defender missed Chelsea FC’s penalty shootout win over Southampton in the League Cup on Tuesday night due to the issue but Tuchel is hopeful that he will be back available for selection when Chelsea FC head to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also sat out Tuesday night’s game at short notice due to injury complaints – but the Blues boss is optimistic that all three players will be ready for the trip to St James’ Park.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Tuesday night, Tuchel said: “We hope Azpi is back for the weekend. He had a shoulder injury yesterday [Monday] in training when he fell on it. It’s very painful but he’s Azpi and he’s a tough guy.

“Ruben felt after training some pain in his hip joint. Hopefully we can handle it for Saturday.

“Andreas needed to recover from tooth surgery and he should be back in training on Thursday if there are no complications.”

Chelsea FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table as they look to establish themselves as one of the main challengers for the title this season.

The Blues secured an impressive 7-0 win over Norwich City in the top flight at Stamford Bridge last weekend, with Mason Mount scoring an impressive hat-trick for Tuchel’s men.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin singled out Mount for special praise after the game following his sparkling display in south west London.

“It is difficult to pass by any player who scores three goals in a Premier League match and I have no intention of doing so, but Mason Mount was only one of any number of players who were well over 8/10 for the day,” Nevin wrote in his column for Chelsea FC’s website.

“He got the hat-trick, the match ball, the man of the match and even a little bit of luck with the penalty re-take going in his favour. He did however deserve that little help as his quality and attitude were bordering on perfection from start to finish.”

