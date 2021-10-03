Ian Wright raves about ‘dangerous’ Chelsea FC midfielder

Ian Wright has singled out Ruben Loftus-Cheek for special praise, claiming that the midfielder is back to his best under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC.

The 25-year-old made his first start of the season in the Premier League for the Blues on Saturday as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Loftus-Cheek spent last season on loan to Fulham and he is now looking to challenge for a regular spot in Tuchel’s starting line-up.

He played 83 minutes of Saturday’s game and set up Trevoh Chalobah for Chelsea FC’s opener, before goals from Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell late on made the points secure for the home side.

Loftus-Cheek has made five appearances in all competitions for the Blues so far this season and has made just two starts.

Former Arsenal star Wright feels that the England international has what it takes to break into the first team of a regular basis, and he has been very impressed by what he has seen from him lately.

Reflecting on Loftus-Cheek’s performance against the Saints, Wright said on Match of the Day, as quoted by Metro: “What was good about Ruben Loftus-Cheek is that after the injury he had was going to Fulham.

“I didn’t think we’d ever see him go back to this kind of form. The display today was magnificent. People say about Ruben Loftus-Cheek about his energy and it looked like he was playing in himself. But today, in his own box, in midfield, everything.

“One of the things he’s going to have to do to stay in this Chelsea team, especially as someone who played in a pivot as a [midfield] two, is score more goals.

“The power, the skill, he’s got everything. People say he hasn’t got the energy – look at him now, this is scary.

“Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks to me like he’s got the fire in his belly back. He’s dangerous.”

Loftus-Cheek was a regular fixture in the Fulham team last season as he scored one goal and made 30 appearances in the Premier League for the Cottagers last term.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Blues boss Tuchel praised the impact of both Ross Barkley and Loftus-Cheek.

“Ruben and Ross at the moment feel no pressure because they are happy to have these chances and feel the support and maybe they could not have imagined six weeks ago they would be in a position where they actually get important minutes,” said Tuchel.

“They can help us because they have this totally positive spirit and they don’t feel the pressure.”

Chelsea FC’s next Premier League game is a trip to Brentford on Saturday 16 October after the international break.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip