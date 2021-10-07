Thomas Tuchel is urging Chelsea FC to resolve Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Blues manager wants the south west London club to find a resolution in their contract stand-off with the Germany international.

The same article states that talks between Chelsea FC and Rudiger have stalled after the German centre-half rejected the Stamford Bridge outfit’s opening contract offer.

Rudiger will be free to talk to foreign clubs about a possible transfer away from the London club in January unless Chelsea FC manage to reach an agreement with the 28-year-old before the upcoming transfer window.

The Daily Express write that Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in signing the Germany international after Spurs were linked with Rudiger in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The media outlet add that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, La Liga giants Real Madrid and cash-rich Paris Saint-Germain are all also keeping an eye on Rudiger’s situation.

Tuchel is eager to retain Rudiger’s services given the centre-half’s importance to the German head coach in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign so far, according to the report.

The story reveals that Tuchel has asked Chelsea FC to strike a deal with Rudiger in order to resolve the contract saga ahead of the January transfer window.

Rudiger has scored one goal in seven appearances in the Premier League in the current campaign, finding the net in a 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

In September, BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand claimed that Rudiger has outperformed Manchester City defender Ruben Dias and Liverpool FC stalwart Virgil van Dijk in the current Premier League campaign.

“I think Dias last season was the best overall,” Ferdinand told BT Sport last month. “But since Tuchel’s come, I think he’s been the most commanding centre-back in the league. He’s been phenomenal.

“In terms of his absolute desire to win every ball, aggression. Bearing in mind he’s come from the wilderness under the previous manager Frank Lampard – he just wasn’t flavour of the month under Frank and that’s fine – the character to come back in the team and become an integral member of this team [is impressive].

“One of the main reasons for them going and winning the Champions League last season was because of him. Without him, I don’t think they’d have done it.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip