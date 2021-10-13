Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich is optimistic that the Champions League winners can re-sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional is reporting that that the Blues owner is “increasingly convinced” that Hazard could rekindle his best form if the Belgium international returned to Stamford Bridge.

The same article states that there has been speculation about talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez surrounding the 30-year-old’s long-term future at the Spanish giants.

According to the same story, Hazard has grown disillusioned at Real Madrid following a difficult couple of years at the Madrid club since his move from Chelsea FC in 2019.

The report goes on to add that Real Madrid would like to recoup some of their €146m outlay on the former Chelsea FC number 10 after a modest return of five goals in 51 games.

El Nacional warn that the likelihood of Chelsea FC paying a huge transfer fee for Hazard is remote given his loss of form and persistent injury problems.

The Spanish outlet suggest a transfer fee of a just €40m is more realistic for a player who has struggled to have a telling impact at Europe’s most-decorated club over the past two seasons.

Perez is aware that Chelsea FC’s interest in Hazard could represent Real Madrid’s only opportunity to recoup some of their investment in the Belgian forward, according to the report.

The article also suggests that Real Madrid could move to bring English full-back Reece James to Spain as part of a potential deal for Hazard.

In June, Hazard addressed his sharp decline in form during his stint at Real Madrid, citing injury problems as having hampered his ability to implement his natural playing style.

Hazard told Pundit Arena: “My game is made of contact. If I start thinking that I can’t go there, then I would rather not play at all. My game is made of contact, so I need to go into those duels to see how my legs will react. In the two matches I have played so far, it went well, even if I didn’t play that long.

“I broke my ankle three times, it will never be the same ankle that I had 10 years ago when I started my career. I need to deal with this, but I never doubted my qualities. I know what I can do on the pitch if I’m healthy, and I look forward to being healthy and playing back-to-back matches so I can show everybody.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip