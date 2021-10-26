Chelsea FC are one of four clubs who have already asked about Porto striker Luis Diaz, according to reporter Nicolo Schira.

The Colombia international has established himself as a key player for FC Porto over the past three seasons at the Portuguese club following his move from Atletico Junior in 2019.

The 24-year-old has made a prolific start to the 2021-22 season with a return of six goals in eight games in the Portuguese top flight to alert potential suitors to his talent.

Diaz has two-and-a-half years left to run on his current deal with FC Porto, opening the door to a potential transfer in the upcoming window if a club is willing to meet his €80m release clause.

Chelsea FC were 7-0 winners against Norwich City at the weekend despite being without Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku due to injury.

And respected journalist Schira has now claimed that Chelsea FC are facing a battle with Newcastle United, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Spanish side Real Madrid for Diaz for the Porto man.

Schira wrote on Twitter: “Many European clubs are monitoring #LuisDiaz. The colombian star of #Porto (there is a release clause by €80M) has chosen Pini Zahavi as intermediary for his next career move. #Newcastle, #Chelsea, #BayernMunich and #RealMadrid have already asked info. #transfers #NUFC #CFC”

Diaz has scored 18 goals in 67 games in the Primeira Liga since his move to the Portuguese club from Atletico Junior just over two years ago.

Although Schira didn’t mention either Everton or Liverpool FC in his post, the two Merseyside clubs were linked with the Porto man back in September.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel was pleased with the performance of Callum Hudson-Odoi as the England star shone in the absence of Lukaku and Werner.

“He had a good game against Malmo, he had another good game [on Saturday]. There are still things to improve and to work on now,” Tuchel told Chelsea FC’s website.

“He needs to show that he is able to produce performances like this consistently and it’s the time now to show that. The next opportunity is on Tuesday.”

