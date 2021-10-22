Thomas Tuchel gives latest Chelsea FC transfer update on Erling Haaland

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Chelsea FC “talked about” signing Erling Haaland on a number of occasions in the summer transfer window.

The Blues were heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Norway international this summer but Chelsea FC ultimately ended up recruiting Romelu Lukaku in a £97.5m deal from Inter Milan.

However, Chelsea FC have continued to be included in conversations about Haaland’s future alongside other top European clubs such as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The 21-year-old reportedly has a contract release clause of around £64m that comes into play next summer, providing interested clubs with the opportunity to sign Haaland at a massive discount.

Tuchel has now confirmed that the Blues were interested in signing Haaland before the start of the 2021-22 season.

“We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window. It looked unrealistic and not possible to do,” Tuchel told Bild, as quoted by The Sun.

“Of course we talk regularly about him because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund, which is a big rival for us in the Champions League.”

Lukaku has struggled to hit the ground running at Chelsea FC despite scoring in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal on his first appearance for the Blues since his return to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international suffered an injury and was forced off in the first half Chelsea FC’s 4-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Asked about the possibility of Haaland and Lukaku playing in the same Chelsea FC team, Tuchel told Bild: “Sign Haaland with Lukaku? I’ve no problem to talk about that. Let us see what will happen next weeks”

Haaland has scored nine times and has made three assists in six Bundesliga appearances this season, while Lukaku has netted three times in seven Premier League fixtures.

The Belgian forward scored 47 times in two seasons at Inter Milan but Haaland produced 49 goals in the 22 months since his switch to Dortmund from FC Salzburg.

