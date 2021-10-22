Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Norwich City

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to claim a comfortable home victory when they host Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The south west London side head into the game looking to make it three wins on the spin in the English top flight and cement their place at the top of the table.

Chelsea FC were impressive 4-0 winners over Malmo in the Champions League during the week and they secured a battling victory in the 1-0 win over Brentford away from home last weekend.

History certainly favours Thomas Tuchel’s side heading into this game. The Blues have won 10 of their last 12 top-flight games against the Canaries and have not lost to Norwich City in the Premier League since December 1994.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that the Blues are not going to have any trouble against Saturday’s visitors and is tipping Tuchel’s men to claim a 3-0 home victory.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “What score do you want? This game is a foregone conclusion, in my opinion.

“Chelsea will be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, but they’ll still have miles too much for the Premier League’s bottom dwellers Norwich City, so I think the home side will win 3-0.

“Thomas Tuchel might opt to play Kai Havertz upfront – I can’t think of anyone else who could play in that position. Suddenly, you look at Chelsea and think they are a little bit short in attack, but this is a good game for Havertz to make his opportunity count. He isn’t an out-and-out centre-forward, but this is an easy game for Chelsea so it won’t matter.”

Norwich have struggled to find form in the English capital in recent games, with the Canaries having lost every one of their last 10 visits to London in the Premier League.

After Saturday’s game, Chelsea FC will switch their attentions to League Cup affairs and their home clash against Southampton before a trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League next weekend.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip