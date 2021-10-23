Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Norwich City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a comfortable 2-0 win against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel’s side geared up for the visit of Norwich with a 4-0 rout of Malmo in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Goals from Andreas Christensen, Jorginho and Kai Havertz secured three points for the Champions League holders in Group H but Chelsea FC’s win came at a price.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were both injured, ruling the two strikers out of contention to face Norwich in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea FC will start the ninth round of Premier League fixtures at the top of the table thanks to a 1-0 victory over Brentford last weekend.

Norwich, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League following a return of just two points after goalless stalemates with Burnley and Brighton in their lat two games.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a 2-0 win over Norwich at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

“This is top versus bottom and, even though Chelsea will be without injured duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, there is only going to be one outcome here,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Norwich just cannot score goals – they have only managed two in their first eight games – and they are up against the joint-meanest defence in the division.

“If there was going to be a game that Chelsea would pick to be without Lukaku and Werner, it would be this one. They will find a way though.”

Chelsea FC have the joint-best defence in the Premier League this season alongside Manchester City after conceding just three goals in their opening eight games.

Norwich are winless in their last 16 games on the road in the Premier League following 13 defeats and four draws.

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Norwich City in their last Premier League meeting in July 2020.

Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Lukaku and Werner were both set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up injuries in the win against Malmo on Wednesday night.

“Romelu twisted his ankle when he was fouled in the box and Timo has a hamstring injury, so it will take a while for both of them,” Tuchel said after the game. “We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches.”

