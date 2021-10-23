Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Norwich

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will cement their position at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues started the Premier League weekend in top spot and a point ahead of Liverpool FC thanks to a return of six victories from their opening eight games.

Chelsea FC were 4-0 winners against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night but Thomas Tuchel lost Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to injury.

The west London side will face the Premier League’s bottom club Norwich at Stamford Bridge in what should be relatively straightforward assignment for the leaders.

The Canaries haven’t won a game since their return to the Premier League, drawing with Burnley and Brighton in their last two top-flight outings.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-0 rout of Norwich at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

“Chelsea rode their luck at times against Brentford and Edouard Mendy was exceptional in goal,” Owen told BetVictor.

“No team can play at their best in every game, so for Chelsea to still claim the win really shows their quality this season.

“Norwich have still only scored two goals in the league, which is clearly nowhere near good enough. I thought before the season that they would score a lot of goals but concede a lot but right now they aren’t even scoring.

“I can only see a comfortable Chelsea win here. I’ll say 3-0.”

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in 17 games against Norwich in a run that stretches back to 1994.

Norwich haven’t won a Premier League fixture in 18 outings and have only drawn twice during that run.

Lukaku scored on his first appearance for Tuchel’s Chelsea FC side in a 2-0 win over Arsenal but the Belgium international hasn’t found the net in the Premier League since a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in September.

But Tuchel dismissed the suggestion that an enforced break might serve Lukaku well after his injury setback.

“No, it’s never a good thing to be injured,” Tuchel told his pre-match media conference on Friday.

“The role as favourites we have had for some matches and have for some matches was a perfect role for Romelu to take pressure off others’ shoulders.

“He was mentally a bit overplayed, but like others in our squad that doesn’t mean we have to constantly rest them. Jorginho and Mason Mount are in the same spot, and they played and played a fantastic match. They played a lot of competitions with enthusiasm and personal targets.”

Chelsea FC signed Lukaku in a £97.5m deal from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

