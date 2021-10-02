Mark Lawrenson predicts the scoreline of Chelsea FC v Southampton

Mark Lawrenson feels that Chelsea FC are ready to bounce back from their recent slump in form by claiming a dominant 3-0 victory over Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues head into the game looking to respond after their first period of tricky form under Thomas Tuchel this season. Chelsea FC have lost their last two games in all competitions, following 1-0 losses to Manchester City and Juventus.

Their defeat by the defending Premier League champions at Stamford Bridge last weekend caused them to fall a point behind Liverpool FC in the table – and the south west Londoners will be keen to respond when they welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton are also looking to bounce back after a 1-0 Premier League defeat last weekend, after they lost to Wolves at home last Saturday.

The Saints have a decent recent record at Stamford Bridge – they have taken 19 points from 22 Premier League away games at Chelsea FC.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson feels that Blues boss Tuchel will demand a response from his Chelsea FC players on Saturday and he is tipping them to claim all three points with a 3-0 home win.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Chelsea have lost their past two games, against Manchester City and Juventus, but this is not the start of any serious slump.

“Blues boss Thomas Tuchel will demand a performance this time, and I would be shocked if their losing run continues on Saturday.

“Southampton have looked good in some of their games, but that hasn’t been enough for them to win one yet.

“Saints will probably adopt a similar approach to the one that got them a draw at Etihad Stadium a couple of weeks ago, and will hope for a similar performance too.

“But a point is probably the best they can hope for again here – and I don’t see them getting one.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on newly-promoted Brentford away from home on 16 October.

