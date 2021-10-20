Leeds United are ready to compete with Burnley and Newcastle United for Chelsea FC midfielder Ross Barkley in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the West Yorkshire side are eager to sign Barkley to reinforce Marcelo Bielsa’s options in the middle of the park for the second half of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Barkley was widely expected to leave Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window but a deal failed to materialise despite him impressing during a season-long loan at Aston Villa last term.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel has made no secret of the fact that the south west London side were attempting to offload Barkley in the transfer market.

90Min state that Burnley entered the race for Barkley’s signature towards the final weeks of the summer transfer window but Sean Dyche was unable to wrap up a deal.

The website report claims that Burnley are still eager to complete a deal for Barkley in January but the Clarets will face competitions from Leeds and Newcastle.

Barkley has already been offered to Newcastle by intermediaries after the Magpies were taken over by a consortium earlier this month to inject funds into the club, according to the report.

The England international has been limited to just 53 Premier League games during his five seasons at Chelsea FC following his move from Everton in 2018.

Barkley has won the FA Cup and the Europa League at Chelsea FC but the 27-year-old has been unable to realise his talent at Stamford Bridge after he was considered one of England’s next big prospects following his breakthrough at Everton.

The midfielder has so far only played seven minutes of Premier League football this season, making a late substitute appearance in the 3-1 defeat by Southampton earlier in the month.

