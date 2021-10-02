Paul Merson predicts the scoreline of Leeds United v Watford

Paul Merson is tipping Leeds United to pick up their first Premier League win of the season with a 3-1 victory at home to Watford on Saturday.

The Whites have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight so far this term, and they are currently languishing down in 18th place in the Premier League table heading into Saturday’s home clash at Elland Road.

Leeds United have drawn three and lost three of their opening six games under Marcelo Bielsa this season and will be hoping to pick up their first victory of the campaign at home to Watford.

Watford start the weekend in 12th place in the table and four points ahead of the Whites heading into Saturday’s in West Yorkshire.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that the home side will have too much for Watford on Saturday and he is tipping them to claim a 3-1 victory in front of their fans.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “As I said before, I like watching Leeds United. They play entertaining football, but the 2021-22 Premier League season has been tough for Marcelo Bielsa and co so far. Watford, on the other hand, are lethal on the counterattack and have a lot of pace on the flanks.

“If Leeds United don’t beat Watford at home – more so when they are desperate for a win – one would start to worry about them. There’s already a suspicion that teams have sussed them out, but I fancy them to hit the ground running and record a comfortable win this weekend.”

The Hornets are unbeaten in their past five away league games against Leeds United, picking up three wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have won both of their previous top-flight meetings, claiming a 2-1 away win and 3-1 victory at home in the 1999-00 Premier League season.

