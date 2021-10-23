Paul Merson predicts the winner of Leeds United v Wolves

Paul Merson is tipping Leeds United to claim just their second Premier League win of the season when they host Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League so far this term and currently find themselves just above the drop zone after having taken six points from their first eight games of the campaign.

Leeds’ only win in the Premier League so far this season came in a 1-0 triumph over Watford at home at the start of the month and Marcelo Bielsa will be desperate for his side to pick up another three points in front of the club’s home fans this weekend.

Wolves, meanwhile, head into Saturday’s game having won their last three games on the spin, and they are six points ahead of Saturday’s opponents as things stand.

History does not favour the home side on Saturday, with Leeds United having lost each of their last five league games against Wolves. Saturday’s visitors have also won their last three away league games against the Whites.

However, despite the stats seemingly being stacked in Wolves’ favour, former Arsenal star Merson feels that the home side will have just enough to claim a 2-1 victory in front of the Elland Road faithful on Saturday.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Wolves staged a great comeback against Aston Villa last weekend in the Premier League. They were never in the game for 80 minutes or so, but they came back to win the derby 3-2 with three quick-fire goals.

“Leeds United, on the other hand, disappointed me against Southampton and didn’t even have a shot on target. This is a big game for both teams, but I just get the feeling that Leeds will nick this one.

“They are a different team at home and will look to win their second Premier League game of the season after comfortably beating Watford earlier this month.”

Wolves have won four of their last five games in the Premier League – their only defeat in that run coming in a 2-0 loss to Brentford last month.

