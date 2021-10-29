Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Leicester City v Arsenal

Paul Merson is tipping Leicester City and Arsenal to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners are preparing to head north to take on Brendan Rodgers’ men in the early kick-off on Saturday as they attempt to make it two wins in a row in the top flight.

Arsenal were 3-1 winners over Aston Villa at The Emirates last time out and they also booked their spot in the League Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 2-0 victory over Leeds United in midweek.

Mikel Arteta’s men start the weekend in 10th position and three points adrift of the top four as they bid to challenge for Champions League qualification for next season.

Leicester City, meanwhile, have been in good form lately and they have secured back to back victories over Manchester United and Brentford in their most recent two Premier League outings.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson feels that the two sides are likely to cancel each other out on Saturday lunchtime, and he is tipping the game to end all square – a result he thinks would suit the Gunners.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Arsenal have shown marked improvement this month but they now have a few injuries to deal with.

“They’re a hard team to beat at the moment, and they know how to dig in when they’re not playing well. I thought Arsenal were outstanding against Aston Villa – it’s the best I’ve seen them play this season.

“Leicester City were very fortunate to win against Brentford last weekend. Brendan Rodgers has built a good team, however, and their performance against Manchester United is a testament to their ability.

“Arsenal seem to have learnt a thing or two about earning results in difficult games, and a point here would be a good outcome for the Gunners.”

Leicester have a good recent record against the Gunners, with the Foxes having won four of their last seven against the Gunners in the Premier League.

Arsenal, however, won twice away against Leicester last season, winning 2-0 in the League Cup and triumphing 3-1 in the Premier League.

