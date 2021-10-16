Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester City v Man United

Leicester City will secure a point against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, according to Mark Lawrenson.

The Red Devils stumbled in their last Premier League game before the international break when Everton managed to secure a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Andros Townsend scored a second-half equaliser to cancel out Antony Martial’s powerful strike on the stroke of half-time.

Manchester United are positioned in fourth place in the Premier League table but a mere two points behind leaders Chelsea FC after seven games.

Leicester, on the other hand, have made a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign, with a return of eight points to leave the Foxes in 13th position.

But BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Leicester will be able to deny Manchester United a much-needed win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Manchester United are without their two first-choice centre-backs, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, but it is hardly a crisis because they have got Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to come in instead,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“We will probably see Fred and Scott McTominay paired together in front of them in midfield again to give United more defensive cover but, whoever Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picks, I doubt we will see a swashbuckling attacking display from his side.

“Leicester have got their own problems at the back, with Jonny Evans still doubtful and Wesley Fofana sidelined, but at least they have got Jamie Vardy scoring again even if they are not winning at the moment.

“With Vardy in form, the Foxes always have a chance in games, and I think they will get something here.”

Leicester are unbeaten in their last three games against Manchester United after Brendan Rodgers’ side played out a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League in December before a 2-1 victory over the Red Devils in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in May.

The Foxes were also 3-1 winners against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the FA Cup quarter-finals back in March thanks to goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans.

Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane for the trip to Leicester after the two centre-halves sustained injuries.

Maguire provided Manchester United supporters with an update on his calf injury ahead of their trip to his former club on Saturday afternoon.

“Yeah it’s getting there,” Maguire told Manchester United’s website last week when asked about his injury.

“I still haven’t trained yet with the squad, but I am getting better, I am progressing as I should be. It is obviously a frustrating injury for me to get, but I am progressing and I will be back on the pitch soon.”

