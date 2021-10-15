Paul Merson predicts the winner of Leicester City v Man United

Paul Merson is backing Leicester City to claim a 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Saturday to heap further pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have dropped points in their last two Premier League games against Aston Villa and Everton to leave them fourth in the table heading into this weekend’s games.

Manchester United lost 1-0 to the Villains at Old Trafford, followed by a 1-1 draw with Everton at home before the international break to leave Solskjaer’s side two points off top spot.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side are 13th in the Premier League table and are without a win in four outings in the top flight.

Manchester United are set to be without defensive duo Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane due to injury, and former Arsenal star Merson feels that the home side are going to have too much for the Red Devils.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Manchester United are really struggling, not just in the Premier League.

“They’ve won just two of their last six games in all competitions and it doesn’t look to me as if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows what his best team is, which is a massive worry. I’m fed up with predicting Manchester United wins in all honesty, so this time I’m going to go for Leicester City to get all three points.

“The away team also have a lot of players out, with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane ruled out due to injuries. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly aren’t bad players, but that’s a defensive pairing that hasn’t played together regularly. They are also set to come up against one of the liveliest centre forwards in the Premier League in Jamie Vardy, so it could get really tricky for Manchester United.

“If Solskjaer is still in charge by the end of November, Manchester United have done brilliantly. I say this because their fixture list is atrocious, so a loss to start things off against Leicester City could put major pressure on them.

“This is a big spell for Manchester United, so we’ll have to see how it pans out.”

Merson continued: “Manchester United’s midfield combination has been a major talking point in recent weeks.

“I’d pick Scott McTominay as the one just in front of the central defenders, as he is the only one who is disciplined, Ahead of him, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes should play, while the likes of Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho should start as a front three.

“They paid all that money for Sancho, so he needs to be given a chance to show his worth in what could be a tricky period of their Premier League season.”

Despite Merson’s prediction, history certainly favours Manchester United heading into this game. The Red Devils have lost just one of their 15 away Premier League games against the Foxes.

Leicester are also looking to claim their third successive win over Manchester United in all competitions for the first time since 1901.

Cristiano Ronaldo was named as Manchester United’s player of the month for September following his fine start to life back at the club.

The Portugal international, who was also chosen as the Premier League player of the month, scored five goals in all competitions for the Red Devils last month after his move back to Old Trafford from Juventus.

