Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Leicester v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leicester City to edge to a 2-1 win against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners have been in good form of late and their six-game unbeaten run in the Premier League has moved them level on points with Manchester United and Leicester ahead of the lunchtime kick-off.

Arsenal were 3-1 winners against Aston Villa last weekend thanks to Emile Smith Rowe’s superb goal and assist to help Arsenal end a run of back-to-back stalemates.

Leicester, like Arsenal, have bounced back from a tough start to the Premier League season to put together successive victories in the English top flight.

The Foxes were 4-2 winners against Manchester United earlier this month before Leicester battled to a 2-1 victory over in-form Brentford last weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Leicester will ease to a narrow win against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I am still not convinced by Arsenal, especially on the road,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They are on a nice little unbeaten run but, other than Tottenham, they have not beaten anyone you wouldn’t expect them to – their other wins were against Norwich, Burnley, AFC Wimbledon, Aston Villa and Leeds.

“The Gunners were fortunate to nick a point at home to Crystal Palace too and, although they have turned a corner in terms of results, really you are just waiting for the next poor performance from them – because it will come.

“Leicester left out Jamie Vardy for their Carabao Cup win over Brighton on Wednesday. He will be rested, ready and hungry for this game, and I have a strong feeling he will score.”

Leicester have beaten Arsenal in four of their last seven games to dominate this fixture in the recent years of the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers’ men, though, have a mixed record at the King Power Stadium in their last 12 outings on home turf, winning six games and losing six times.

Arsenal have only lost two of their last 11 games in the Premier League on the road under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners beat Leeds United on Tuesday night while Leicester required a penalty shootout to get past Brighton in the League Cup fourth round a day later.

Leicester boss Rodgers praised the mentality of his players after their cup win ahead of the visit of Arsenal.

“I am delighted with the mentality of the team, a lot of players who haven’t played as much, we showed our quality to get the goals and composure at the end to go through,” Rodgers told BBC Sport after the third-round win.

