Glen Johnson believes that Jude Bellingham would be a better fit for Liverpool FC than Chelsea FC or Manchester City.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances for Borussia Dortmund lately and he has been a regular fixture in the German side’s starting line-up since his transfer to the club from Birmingham City back in the summer of 2020.

Last season, Bellingham scored one goal and made three assists in 29 Bundesliga games for Dortmund and he also scored once in 10 Champions League games for the German side.

The teenager has begun the new season strongly and has started all seven of Dortmund’s games in the Bundesliga, scoring one goal and making one assist so far.

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool FC may be interested in bringing Bellingham back to the Premier League, with The Daily Star last month claiming that the Reds want to sign the teenager next summer.

Earlier this year, Chelsea FC were also credited with an interest in signing Bellingham following his solid form for Dortmund.

However, former England international Johnson believes that Bellingham would be better suited to Liverpool FC because of his age, as he believes there would be less pressure on him at Anfield than at Stamford Bridge.

Asked which of Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC or Manchester City Bellingham would be best off signing for, Johnson told bettingodds.com: “I’d probably say Liverpool.

“Even though Liverpool do have superstar players, they also have a smaller squad and they don’t have those superstar players sitting on their bench banging the door down, so it’s easier to keep the squad happy.

“If Jude was to make the move to Liverpool then I believe they can nurture him better than his other suitors and will give him more time as that’s what he will need.

“If he were to go to Chelsea or Manchester City and didn’t perform straight away then the pressure would be immediately on him and he would be stepped aside and somebody else would come in and take his place. Liverpool’s smaller squad would help him in that sense.”

Bellingham made his senior England debut for the Three Lions in November 2020 and he has since notched up a total of eight appearances for Gareth Southgate’s men.

