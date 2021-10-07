Virgil van Dijk has urged Curtis Jones to keep his head down and continue working hard as he looks to continue his strong form for Liverpool FC.

Jones has started Liverpool FC’s last four games in all competitions and has earned lots of praise for his performances for Jurgen Klopp’s men, especially during the 5-1 Champions League win over FC Porto in which he made two assists and was named as the man of the match.

The 20-year-old has also scored one goal in three games in the Premier League for the Merseyside outfit and will be hoping to feature for the Reds when Klopp’s side return to action after the international break with a trip to Watford.

Jones’ run of good form in the Liverpool FC midfield has been timely after Harvey Elliott was ruled out of action with a dislocated ankle suffered in the victory at Leeds United last month.

And Liverpool FC captain Van Dijk is backing Jones to continue to build on his impressive start to the new campaign with the Reds.

“A lot,” replied Van Dijk when asked how impressed he has been by Jones’ recent form. “Unfortunately, Harvey got injured like everyone knows, of course, and was doing so well.

“It was difficult probably for Curtis to see that a little bit because obviously he wanted to play, but saw Harvey doing so well. Now he had to take his chance.

“At the moment, I think if you look at our midfield, Naby [Keita] is still doing very well, Oxlade [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] is doing very well, so it’s not easy to be out there.

“Obviously in the last couple of games he’s shown that he has the quality to be there and is doing well.

“He’s still young, he’s still learning, he has a great mentality. He has to keep that going. It’s only the start for him and he has to keep showing it.

“The most difficult part of being a football player is being consistent, so that’s going to be a big challenge for him. But so far, so good.”

Meanwhile, Jones is backing Elliot to recover promptly from his ankle issue and work his way back into first-team affairs at Anfield.

The 18-year-old midfielder had started the previous three games in the Premier League for the Reds before he suffered his injury at Elland Road on 12 September.

Speaking to the official Liverpool matchday programme, Jones said: “Harv is still young and it was unfortunate what happened.

“I was devastated for him, but he’s a kid who is a big part of the squad, who is a great player and who is going to help us out in the future.

“He’s still here and we’re all there for him. We’re just waiting for him to come back because I am sure he will play a huge part again and be a big player for the team and the squad. When Harv returns it will help us out massively.”

