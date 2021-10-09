Gary Lineker: Liverpool FC star should’ve ‘comfortably’ won award ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to claim that Mohamed Salah would have been a more worthy winner of the Premier League player of the month award than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was named as the Premier League player of the month for September following a strong start to life back in England with Manchester United, as he scored three goals in three games for the Red Devils last month.

The 36-year-old has quickly established himself as one of Manchester United’s key players this term, scoring five goals in all competitions for the Red Devils since his return from Juventus.

However, Salah has also been in top form for Liverpool FC and scored three goals in three games for the Reds last month. Indeed, Salah scored in every game he played for the Reds in all competitions in September to help Liverpool FC find some good form.

And England legend Lineker clearly feels that Salah would have been more of a worthy winner of the award than Ronaldo.

Reacting to a tweet revealing that Ronaldo had won the award, Lineker posted: “He’s been terrific, but @MoSalah should’ve won this….comfortably.”

Salah has scored nine goals and made three assists across all competitions so far this season to help the Reds make inroads in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Last season, the 29-year-old hit 22 goals and made five assists in 37 Premier League games as the Reds finished third.

The Egypt international, who is out of contract at the end of next season, will be expecting to feature when Liverpool FC travel to Watford next weekend.

