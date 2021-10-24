Jamie Carragher reacts to ‘special’ Liverpool FC’s 5-0 thrashing of Man United

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool FC have firmly showcased their status as genuine Premier League title contenders this season with their dominant 5-0 victory at Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds outclassed their opponents at Old Trafford as Jurgen Klopp’s men dominated the game from start to finish and claimed a win which moved them back to within a point of leaders Chelsea FC.

Mohamed Salah scored a superb hat-trick after Naby Keita and Diogo Jota had fired the visitors into a 2-0 lead within 14 minutes.

The afternoon then got worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side when half-time substitute Paul Pogba was shown a straight red card for a reckless high challenge on Liverpool FC midfielder Keita.

Liverpool FC’s win places them a point ahead of Manchester City and one adrift of leaders Chelsea FC – and Reds legend Carragher is completely convinced that those three teams will be the main challengers for the Premier League title this season.

Speaking during commentary on Sky Sports during the second half, Carragher said: “This is a huge result. Not just the scoreline, but to actually come here and win for Liverpool…

“There were a lot of people who didn’t really fancy Liverpool to win the league this season. They’ve played two of their rivals at home [Chelsea FC and Man City] and have not got the three points, so I thought it was a really big game for Liverpool to get the three points on the way here today.

“It really cements them alongside Chelsea and Manchester City as the three teams who are really going to contest this title.”

Just before the final whistle, Carragher added: “This Liverpool team are a special team. The supporters right now in this stadium and watching at home – you are watching the best of times. You are watching world-class players, stars, and an absolutely special manager. But Manchester United are an absolute mess.”

Keita scored the opener in the fifth minute at Old Trafford after being expertly found by Salah, and former Manchester United star Gary Neville was full of praise for the Egypt international’s role in the Liverpool FC’s first goal.

Speaking over footage of Keita’s opener, Neville said: “Salah, can he find the pass? He does. It’s absolutely perfect, the weight of the pass, the accuracy… And Keita does what [Bruno] Fernandes couldn’t do at the other end – he slides it past David De Gea. What a start for Liverpool.”

Salah’s brilliant hat-trick at Old Trafford took his total tally to 106 goals in the Premier League, making him the leading all-time African goal-scorer in the English top flight, surpassing Chelsea FC legend Didier Drogba, who had previously led the way with 104 goals.

Next up for Liverpool FC is a trip to Preston North End in the League Cup on Wednesday night, before they host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip