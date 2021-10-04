Jamie Carragher issues warning about ‘absolutely outstanding’ Liverpool FC star

Jamie Carragher has warned Liverpool FC that they cannot afford to let Mohamed Salah’s contract situation drag on and has urged the Reds to tie the forward down to a new long-term contract.

Salah has been earning lots of praise for his brilliant start to the season for the Reds, and the Egypt international continued his fine form on Sunday when he scored one and set up the other in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield.

The 29-year-old, who signed for Liverpool FC from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, is widely considered to be one of European football’s finest attacking talents.

Salah has made an excellent start to the new campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men by scoring nine goals and making three assists in nine games in the Premier League and Champions League.

The forward’s contract situation has become a talking point in recent months, as his current deal is due to expire at the end of next season in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool FC legend Carragher believes that there is nothing more important that Liverpool FC should be focusing on than tying Salah down to a new and improved contract.

“I don’t think there’s anyone playing better in the world or in Europe at the moment,” Carragher said on Sky Sports after Sunday’s thrilling draw. “His record at the start of this season has been absolutely outstanding.

“You can never really question him for what he’s done at Liverpool – if at all – but right now is as probably as sharp and as good as I’ve ever seen him.”

He continued: “His finish was world-class and he is world-class.

“I said this over the last couple of weeks – he is one of the greatest players to play for Liverpool. The club have lost Roger Hunt in the last few days, one of the greatest goalscorers the club has ever seen.

“Mo Salah is one of them, in terms of Ian Rush, Roger Hunt… Mo Salah is up there. He goes into a Liverpool greatest XI.

“You think of the greatest players Liverpool have had – he goes on that right side, there’s absolutely no doubt about it.

“I know the situation Liverpool are in. They don’t have the finances of Manchester City when you think of the wages they give out. But right now, Salah is playing as well as anyone in European football.

“Liverpool cannot afford to let his contract situation drag on, with the threat they could lose him in the next two years.

“This is a guy who really looks after himself, and you can see that when he takes his top off when he scores a goal.

“I’m not saying he’s going to be like Cristiano Ronaldo when he’s 35 or 36, still topping the goalscoring charts, but I think this lad’s got a lot in him as he goes into his 30s.

“It’s imperative that at his peak he’s still scoring goals in the red shirt of Liverpool.”

Meanwhile, fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was also full of praise for Salah after Sunday’s game.

“He’s the real thing and beyond,” Neville said of Salah.

“We talk about Messi and Ronaldo, we don’t put Salah into that category, we can’t. But the new wave of players in the world, Mbappe, Salah is there.

“I know he’s 29 years of age but really, the goals that he’s the scored, the way that he plays for Liverpool, his consistency and even when the team aren’t playing well, you’ve got this incredible talent.”

He added: “Salah is a world-class player, can play in any team in the world, at any time in the history of football, his goal record is special. That goal to deliver was an unbelievable goal.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip