John Arne Riise has urged Liverpool FC to make a move to sign the “unbelievable” Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next year.

The 21-year-old attacker is widely considered to be one of European football’s most exciting attacking talents and he has earned lots of admirers for his fine form for Borussia Dortmund lately.

Haaland was linked with a possible move away from Dortmund in the summer and was touted as a target for Chelsea FC, but the Norway international ended up staying at the German club.

The forward has started the new season in top form, scoring seven goals and making three assists in five Bundesliga games. He has also netted once in the Champions League this term.

Former Liverpool FC star Riise admits that he would love to see Haaland move to Anfield next year as the speculation about his future continues.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Riise said: “Obviously I would love to have him at Liverpool, because he’s an unbelievable player.

“He’s in great form, and I think he would suit [Jurgen] Klopp’s style of football. I also think he would love Liverpool as a club.

“But if City got him, wow! You talk about unbeatable teams, then that would be close!

“Whoever gets Haaland, whether it’s next season or whatever, is going to be an unbelievably strong team for many years to come.

“I don’t know if Liverpool have the chance to sign him, but if they do then please do, because that would be unbelievable for the club – or for any club that signs him!”

Haaland was in electric form for Dortmund last season, scoring 27 goals and making six assists in 28 Bundesliga games. He also netted 10 times in eight Champions League games last term.

Liverpool FC could well be on the lookout for some further signings next year after they endured a relatively quiet summer transfer window in which they only brought in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

