‘It’s my personal view’: Gary Neville makes prediction about Liverpool FC star

Gary Neville is predicting that Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool FC to sign for Real Madrid in the future.

The Egypt international continued his brilliant start to the season on Saturday when he scored one goal and made an assist in Liverpool FC’s dominant 5-0 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Salah’s superb solo strike in the 54th minute came alongside Roberto Firmino’s hat-trick and Sadio Mane’s opener at Vicarage Road as Liverpool FC laid down a marker for the season ahead in the top flight.

The 29-year-old has now scored in his last eight consecutive appearances for Liverpool FC, notching up nine goals and making two assists during that run.

In total, Salah has scored 10 goals and made four assists in 10 games in all competitions for the Reds this season in what has been an electric start to the season for the former AS Roma man.

Salah’s current contract at Liverpool FC is due to expire in the summer of 2023, and former Manchester United full-back Neville reckons that the forward is likely to leave Anfield to join Real Madrid at some point in the future.

“I don’t think he will stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career,” said Neville, speaking on The Overlap YouTube channel before last weekend’s round of games.

“It’s my personal view. It’s always been that view but I could be wrong.

“The Premier League would be weaker if he left. I just think you look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Kylian Mbappe, it’s not all about the money.

“I think Salah’s got to experience Real Madrid, the Bernabeu – Real Madrid are going to come back, by the way.

“I know it’s not great at the moment at Barcelona and Madrid but Salah is similar to those I’ve just mentioned, I think he has to have that on his CV at the end of his career.

“I think he’s done an unbelievable job at Liverpool. I’ve just always felt he wants a Paris [Saint-Germain], a Real Madrid, a Barcelona and I think he’ll go and get it.”

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp had nothing but praise for Salah after his excellent performance against Watford on Saturday.

“You cannot overlook the performance of Mo today,” Klopp said after the win. “I said it after the game, cut the goal off [and] it was [still] an outstanding performance how he played today.

“That’s really good, very important for us and that’s why we can win football games. Yes, the goal was very special, but if you go back a little bit you might find a goal against Watford at home which looks pretty similar to this one. He is obviously the kind of player who can do these kind of things. It’s good for us.”

Liverpool FC are in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to play Atletico Madrid in their next group game.

