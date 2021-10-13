Glen Johnson reckons that Raphinha would be a great signing for Liverpool FC and says that he can see the Brazilian leaving Leeds United to sign for the Reds in the future.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Whites after having signed for the West Yorkshire side in the summer transfer window last year.

He impressed in his first season in the Premier League, scoring six goals and making nine assists in 30 games as he helped Marcelo Bielsa’s side to finish in ninth place in the table.

Raphinha has started the new campaign strongly too, scoring three goals in seven appearances for Leeds United so far.

There has been speculation suggesting that Raphinha could be one of Liverpool FC’s next major transfer targets as Jurgen Klopp considers adding some further attacking talent to his squad.

Former Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC full-back Johnson believes that the midfielder, who made his first senior appearance for the Brazil national team against Venezuela this month, would be a good fit for the Anfield club, even if he may not slot straight into the starting line-up.

Asked if he’d like to see Raphinha at Anfield, Johnson told bettingodds.com: “I like him. I’m a big fan.

“The style of football that Leeds play suits him, he has the shackles off and he’s technically great.

“If he did sign for Liverpool then I wouldn’t expect him to demand a place in their starting eleven, but he would certainly be one of those players on the fringe and would definitely strengthen the squad.

“He’s the sort of player that would suit Liverpool’s style of play too, so if the money was right then I’m sure he would be high on their list of targets.”

Speaking back at the start of the season, Leeds United boss Bielsa explained why he thinks players of Raphinha’s talent are so rare in the Premier League.

“He’s a very potent player,” said Bielsa at the end of August. “It’s very difficult to triumph in the Premier League if you don’t have this potency.

“It’s his explosiveness and his speed, his repetitions and quick physical responses. On top of that, he sustains the effort without any problems. Players with those conditions, there are many in the Premier League.

“What there are very few of are the players with the talent that he has with his feet, that he has to resolve a situation.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday afternoon away from home.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip