Glen Johnson has singled out the “amazing” Mohamed Salah for special praise – but still thinks that Luis Suarez is ahead of him as Liverpool FC’s best player in the Premier League era.

Salah has been earning plenty of plaudits following his electric start to the new season with Liverpool FC.

The Egypt international has scored nine goals and made three assists in nine appearances in all competitions and he was named as the man of the match as he scored and made an assist in the thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah has scored 134 goals in 212 games for Liverpool FC since his arrival at Anfield from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Suarez, meanwhile, netted 82 times in 133 games for the Reds between 2010 and 2014 before his eventual exit to FC Barcelona in the summer of 2014.

Former Liverpool FC star Johnson played alongside Suarez at Anfield and he still thinks that the Uruguay international is marginally ahead of Salah as the Reds’ best player in recent years.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said: “What he [Salah] has achieved has been amazing and I don’t think anybody could have envisioned that from his days at Chelsea.

“Mohamed Salah is unbelievable and he’s right up there amongst the best Liverpool players to have played in the Premier League.

“I played with Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard, so it’s hard for me to look past players such as them, but if you have any of those players playing in your team then you’re doing something right.

“Mo deserves all the credit he’s getting as he’s a goal machine and he works his socks off. He’s bounced back really well from his time at Chelsea so he deserves all the credit that comes his way.”

Johnson continued: “If I had to choose who Liverpool’s best player of the Premier League era is then I’d have to go with Luis Suarez.

“The reason why is because I knew him and I knew what he was capable of doing. Unfortunately I only get to see Mohammed Salah at the weekend like everybody else.

“I don’t know what he’s like in training, but from what I see during his games then I imagine he’s an absolute workhorse.”

Salah, who scored 22 goals and made five assists in the Premier League last season as Liverpool FC finished third, will be expecting to start when the Reds attempt to get back to winning ways with a trip to Watford after the international break.

