‘There’s every reason’: Ian Rush makes prediction about Mohamed Salah at Liverpool FC

Ian Rush believes that Mohamed Salah is the best player in world football on current form – and claims it won’t be long before he pens a new contract at Liverpool FC.

Salah has made an incredible start to the new season with the Reds and has scored 12 goals and made four assists in 11 games for the Merseyside outfit in all competitions.

The 29-year-old has scored in each of his last nine outings for the Merseyside outfit and has netted six times in his last four games for the Reds.

His excellent form has helped Liverpool make a strong start to the new season, with the Reds currently just a point behind leaders Chelsea FC in the Premier League table heading into this weekend’s round of games.

There has been some talk about Salah’s long-term future at the club recently due to the fact that his current contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

However, Liverpool FC legend Rush is confident that the Egypt international will commit his future to the Reds sooner rather than later by signing a new deal.

“One of the reasons I fancy Liverpool on all fronts this season is because Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life,” Rush said, writing in his column for gambling.com. “I would go as far as to say that he is playing even better now than he was in his first season at Liverpool, when he ended up with an unbelievable 44 goals in 52 games overall.

“He’s already got 12 goals in 11 games this term so he’s currently reaching those levels of consistency again. In fact, I agree with Jurgen Klopp – I think he’s the best player in world football right now. I can’t think of a more in-form player at the top level.

“You look at the next generation coming through – the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland – they are fantastic but they’re not quite at Salah’s level just yet. I reckon Salah has taken inspiration from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and strived to take that next step up as an elite footballer.

“The goals he’s scored recently against Man City and Watford, plus the work he did leading to James Milner’s goal against Atletico, were top drawer. He actually reminds me of Messi in his pomp. Salah is now in the prime of his career and Liverpool can beat anyone with such a player on their books.

“We all know there’s been a bit of background noise surrounding his contract talks but I’m not concerned at all by that and I fully expect Salah and the club to come to an agreement soon.

“He loves playing for these fans, he’s in the form of his life and Liverpool look capable of winning major honours again. There’s every reason to be positive about his future.”

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville, however, disagrees with Rush and feels that Salah could be on his way to a club such as Real Madrid in the near future.

“I don’t think he will stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career,” said Neville recently. “It’s my personal view. It’s always been that view but I could be wrong.

“The Premier League would be weaker if he left. I just think you look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Kylian Mbappe, it’s not all about the money.

“I think Salah’s got to experience Real Madrid, the Bernabeu – Real Madrid are going to come back, by the way.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League showdown against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

