Jurgen Klopp confirms two Liverpool FC players should be fit for trip to Watford

Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold should both be fit for Liverpool FC’s trip to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The pair have both been sidelined with minor injuries and have been working on their recoveries at Liverpool FC’s Melwood training base during the international break.

Alexander-Arnold has not featured for the Reds since their 3-3 draw with Brentford last month because of a muscular issue, while Jota missed Portugal’s recent international fixtures due to a knock.

However, Klopp has now revealed that the pair are poised to take part in full training at Melwood ahead of Saturday afternoon’s trip to Vicarage Road.

The Reds boss also said that midfielder Thiago Alcantara is likely to miss the game as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Delivering a fitness update, Klopp told Liverpool FC’s website this week: “They are all good, they are all in a good way, let me say it like this.

“So it looks really like Trent and Diogo will be fine, they will train with us tomorrow completely normal, that’s the plan.

“Thiago needs probably a little bit longer, [he] was not in team training yet – that’s always not a good sign for starting the next game.

“And the rest [of the] international [players], some are back, obviously some are not back yet. And we will see.”

Second-placed Liverpool FC head into Saturday’s game looking to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester City before the international break.

There was some slightly less positive news for the Reds this week after Fabinho admitted that it is unlikely that he or Alisson Becker will be available for the clash against Watford.

The Brazilian pair are on international duty and are expected to play in the clash against Uruguay on Friday morning – a World Cup qualifier set to kick off at 1:30am BST.

And Fabinho has admitted that he can’t imagine that he and Alisson will be able to be ready for the Watford clash due to the quick turnaround.

“I believe that match against Watford will be very hard for us, I don’t think we will play. Neither Alisson or myself,” Fabinho told Sky Sports.

“The match against Uruguay will be Friday overnight here (in the UK) and the match against Watford will be at half past noon.

“With all of what is involved, including travel, I don’t know how much time we will have between one game and the other.”

