Jamie Carragher has admitted that he is worried that Mohamed Salah could end up leaving Liverpool FC on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2023.

The Egypt international’s situation at Anfield has become a talking point in recent months as the clock ticks down on his current deal at Anfield.

Salah is widely considered to be one of world football’s most talented attacking players and he has already showcased his talent this season by scoring eight goals in eight games for the Reds in all competitions.

Liverpool FC focused on tying a number of their first-team players down to new contracts over the summer, with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk all committing their immediate futures to the Merseyside outfit.

Reds fans will now be keen to see Liverpool FC tie Salah down to a new contract at Anfield to secure the services of the 29-year-old for the long term.

Liverpool FC legend Carragher has moved to explain why he think’s it’s vitally important that the Reds are able to get Salah to sign a new contract at Anfield.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher said: “Should he stay for another four years, Salah will be close to matching [Roger] Hunt’s 285 for the club, only [Ian] Rush above him in the all-time goal-scoring list. These are insanely impressive numbers for someone who does not play as a central striker.

“Yet as things stand, Salah may not be at Anfield beyond his current contract in 2023.

“There is a presumption that the impasse in talks for a new deal will be resolved, the club and his representative compromising to ensure the Egyptian commits until he is 33 years old. There is no sign that is imminent.

“Worryingly, it is possible Salah will leave on a Bosman free transfer. It would be a serious mistake to let the situation drag on that far.

“I understand it is not as straightforward as saying ‘just give the player what he wants’ without thoroughly considering the financial consequences.

“As ex-players, fans and media, we cannot on the one hand condemn our clubs for risking economic stability, or exploring contentious means of increasing revenue, while on the other demanding they pay ‘whatever it takes’ to sign £100m players or sanction record salaries. The cash has to come from somewhere.

“It is well-documented how Liverpool run their business, and they do not want to set precedents that will cause long-term financial damage by agreeing wages in excess of £400,000-a-week. Handing such a four-year deal to Salah, for example, represents a commitment of around £83.2m. There will be a calculation that if his level significantly drops after he turns 30, the club might be stuck with a high earner who is draining resources.

“My counter-argument is that exceptional players warrant being treated as an exception.

“Everything about Salah suggests that unless he suffers serious injury he is in such perfect physical shape and such a professional on and off the pitch, he will still be producing until he is 33, and probably for a couple of years beyond that.”

Salah has scored 133 goals in 211 games in all competitions for the Reds since having signed for the Merseyside outfit from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

He will be expecting to start when the Reds host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

