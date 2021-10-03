Joe Cole urges Liverpool FC to sign ‘absolute perfect player’ from Juventus

Joe Cole has urged Liverpool FC to make a move to sign the “absolutely perfect” Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

The Reds endured something of a quiet summer transfer window, as Jurgen Klopp opted to get his business done early with the sole signing of defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Instead, the Merseyside outfit focused on tying down a number of their important first-team stars to new deals, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho all penning fresh contracts.

There were some raised eyebrows at Liverpool FC’s decision not to bring in any more talent in the summer as they look to challenge for the title this season.

Former England star Cole admitted that he was surprised by the Merseyside outfit’s decision not to bring in any more players in the summer.

And the ex-Chelsea FC midfielder also highlighted Italy’s Euro 2020 star Chiesa as a perfect fit for the Anfield club.

Speaking in an interview with Coral, as quoted by Metro, Cole said: “It was an indifferent summer for Liverpool.

“I was surprised they didn’t go out and bring in a superstar. Like what Sir Alex Ferguson used to do when they would win trophies. They’d go again and double down, they’d bring someone in who might sort of ruffle feathers.

“Someone like Chiesa is an absolute perfect player from Juventus for Liverpool, the way he plays.”

Chiesa earned lots of praise for his performances for Roberto Mancini’s Italy side at Euro 2020 as they won the summer tournament.

The 23-year-old midfielder impressed as he scored two goals in seven games for Italy as they eventually secured the trophy with a penalty shootout win over England at Wembley in the final.

Genova-born Chiesa, who is on loan to Juventus from Fiorentina, scored a superb winner for the Italian side in their 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC in the Champions League last week. He has also scored one goal and made one assist in six Serie A games so far this term.

Last season, the Italy international scored eight goals and made eight assists in 32 Serie A games for Juventus.

