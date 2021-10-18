Garth Crooks picked out the “simply unplayable” Mohamed Salah for special praise after his sparkling performance in Liverpool FC’s 5-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has been in superb form so far this term and he continued his impressive displays by scoring one and setting up another in the dominant win at Vicarage Road.

Salah scored a brilliant solo goal in the 54th minute, as Roberto Firmino hit a hat-trick to add to Sadio Mane’s opener in a thrilling Liverpool FC performance.

The Egypt international has now scored seven goals and made four assists in eight appearances in the Premier League this season and it looks as though he will be one of the driving forces behind a Liverpool FC title charge once again.

Former Tottenham star Crooks was nothing but impressed by what he saw from Salah on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s men produced a brilliant display on the outskirts of London.

Picking Salah in his team of the week, Crooks told BBC Sport: “The ball from Salah for Sadio Mane which produced Liverpool’s opening goal against a totally outclassed Watford had me applauding in front of the television.

“Why Danny Rose wants to go toe-to-toe with Salah and not insist that at least one of his team-mates provides him with some assistance on that side I don’t know. Didn’t Rose see Salah take four world-class defenders apart against Manchester City and finish with frightening composure?

“As for Craig Cathcart, he needed a ticket to get back in the ground after Salah had dumped him on his backside and left him sliding towards the touchline before finishing a glorious solo effort. Salah is simply unplayable at the moment.”

After the game, Salah himself was asked about the key to his brilliant start to the new campaign and he admitted that his feeling “confident” has helped him to find his form.

“I’m just trying,” said Salah. “Sometimes I don’t have luck to score goals. I’m just trying every time to give 100 per cent from what I have and trying to help the team.

“Sometimes I have luck, sometimes not. But I’m feeling confident at the moment, I feel like I’m scoring goals, helping the team to get points, which is the most important thing.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

