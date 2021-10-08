Ian Wright: Liverpool FC star ‘probably the best in Europe’

Ian Wright believes that Mohamed Salah is “probably” the best player in Europe on current form following his sparkling start to the new season with Liverpool FC.

The Egypt international has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Merseyside outfit so far this term and has been demonstrating his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side with some terrific displays.

Salah was named as the joint man of the match along with Phil Foden by Gary Neville following Liverpool FC’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield last weekend.

The Egyptian scored one and set up Sadio Mane’s goal as the Reds played out an entertaining draw with their title rivals at Anfield.

Salah, who signed for Liverpool FC from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, has scored six goals and made three assists in seven Premier League games so far this term, and he has also scored three times in two Champions League outings.

Former Arsenal and England star Wright believes that Salah is now rediscovering some of the electric form he showed soon after his move to Liverpool FC.

Asked if Salah is the best player in Europe on current form, Wright told Optus Sport: “Probably at the moment with his form you could put him up there.

“I’m trying to think of who else is playing as good as he is right now and it’s very hard for it to jump out at you because he is playing so well.

“When Liverpool signed Salah I was thinking, “Mo Salah?! Interesting!”, but the season he had you’re thinking: ‘My gosh!’

“He seems to me to have got back to that form at this stage. For me at the moment he probably is in the best form of his career and he’s probably the best in Europe at the moment.”

Salah is out of contract at Liverpool FC in the summer of 2023, and Reds legend Jamie Carragher recently urged the Merseyside outfit to focus on tying the attacker down to a new and improved deal.

“Liverpool cannot afford to let his contract situation drag on, with the threat they could lose him in the next two years,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“This is a guy who really looks after himself, and you can see that when he takes his top off when he scores a goal.

“I’m not saying he’s going to be like Cristiano Ronaldo when he’s 35 or 36, still topping the goalscoring charts, but I think this lad’s got a lot in him as he goes into his 30s.

“It’s imperative that at his peak he’s still scoring goals in the red shirt of Liverpool.”

Salah has scored 134 goals in 212 games in all competitions for Liverpool FC since his move to the club in 2017.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip