BBC pundit salutes ‘architect’ of Liverpool FC’s 5-0 thrashing of Man United

Garth Crooks singled out Mohamed Salah for special praise after his brilliant hat-trick helped to fire Liverpool FC to a dominant 5-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday.

The Egypt international struck three times at Old Trafford and also notched up an assist as Jurgen Klopp’s men cemented their status as one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this term.

Salah has been in brilliant form so far this season and he has now netted 15 goals and made five assists in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

His treble at Old Trafford on Sunday took his total Premier League tally to 106 goals, making him the top African goal-scorer in the division’s history ahead of Chelsea FC legend Didier Drogba.

Former Tottenham star Crooks feels that on current form, Salah is probably the best footballer in the world.

Writing in his team of the week column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “I watched it but I couldn’t believe it. Manchester United 4-0 down at home to Liverpool after 45 minutes.

“The architect of their downfall – Salah. I watched the Egyptian when he played for Chelsea and then left for Fiorentina then Roma, where he became top class.

“He turned up at Liverpool and became a world class player but not the best in the world. The way he is playing at the moment I don’t think there is a player who can live with him.

“I’ve said all this season Salah is unplayable at the moment and I see titles on the horizon again here.”

Crooks also singled out Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita for special praise after he slotted home the opener for the Reds after being found by Salah in the fifth minute at Old Trafford.

Crooks added: “The coolness in which Keita took his goal at Old Trafford just blew me away.

“Yes, he should have scored but he was facing an in-form David de Gea and I’ve seen so many midfield players bottle it in those positions and miss their opportunity. Keita, however, was as cold as ice.

“The Guinea international started this match against Manchester United to my surprise but didn’t disappoint. The one area that doesn’t appear world class is Liverpool’s midfield and yet they destroyed United, especially in the opening 15 minutes. Manager Jurgen Klopp has got these lads flying.”

The result left Liverpool FC a point behind leaders Chelsea FC and one ahead of third-placed Manchester City after nine games of the new Premier League campaign.

