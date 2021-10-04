Mohamed Salah is officially “back to his best” in a Liverpool FC shirt, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

Salah was in superb form for the Reds on Sunday afternoon as he played a part in both goals during Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield.

The Egypt international slid Sadio Mane through on goal with an inch-perfect pass for the Senegal international to fire the Reds into the lead in the 59th minute on Merseyside.

And after Phil Foden had equalised for the Citizens, Salah got on the score-sheet himself with a superb strike after a mazy run through the Manchester City defence in the 76th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne eventually netted an equaliser for the Citizens in the 81st minute as a thrilling game ended up all square at Anfield.

Salah’s fine performance earned him the man of the match award, and the 29-year-old has now scored six goals and made three assists in seven Premier League games so far this term. He has also netted three times in the Champions League.

And former Tottenham star Crooks feels that the attacker is now back at his very best for the Merseyside outfit.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “It’s official: Mohamed Salah is back to his best and being the player I saw arrive at Anfield four years ago.

“Regular readers will know that I have had my issues with Salah when I thought he was chasing the golden boot award the moment the first ball of the season was kicked. Not anymore.

“Against Manchester City he was unselfish, showed blistering pace and sublime finishing.

“The ball for Sadio Mane to score was sensational while his own goal was just breathtakingly brilliant in such circumstances. Great to you have you back, Mo.”

Salah is aiming to beat his tally of 22 goals in the Premier League from last season as he looks to help Liverpool FC challenge for the title.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Salah said: “They dominated the game from the beginning. We struggled first half but at least when we struggled it was 0-0. We talked in the dressing room and I think we played good in the second half.

“I have to be fair. They create a lot of chances, they keep the ball a lot. I wish I could say no but it’s fair to say yes. They had a lot of chances and a draw is a fair result.”

On his goal, he added: “I have to watch it to see. It would be more special if we won the game but it is what it is. It’s a good goal but nothing much to say.”

