Fabrizio Romano replies when asked if Liverpool FC are set to sign Nicolo Barella

Liverpool FC are unlikely to complete a deal to sign Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan in the near future, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been earning lots of new admirers for his fine performances for club and country lately and he has started the season strongly with Inter Milan.

Barella has already made five assists and scored one goal in eight Serie A games for Inter and he was in superb form for Italy at Euro 2020 as they won the tournament in the summer.

The midfielder scored one goal and made two assists in six games at Euro 2020 to help Roberto Mancini’s men claim glory at this summer’s tournament and earned praise for his impressive performances in the middle of the park.

There was some speculation over the summer that Liverpool FC may be interested in bringing Barella to Anfield to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options in midfield.

However, Italian journalist Romano has now played down suggestions that Liverpool FC have a serious interest in former Cagliari star Barella as things stand.

“We always have rumours about Barella to Liverpool and whether it’s a possibility to see him in the Liverpool midfield,” Romano said on the Here We Go podcast.

“At the moment, it’s a no. First of all, Barella wants to stay and Inter are offering him a new long-term deal of five years with an increased salary and to be a future captain of Inter.

“I see Barella staying and the people around him think he will stay. I think Barella will be a more than complicated deal. [But] never say never.”

Barella started his career at Sardinian side Cagliari, where he scored seven times in 112 games in all competitions.

Liverpool FC endured a quiet summer transfer window as they opted to only bring in defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig despite plenty of speculation linking the Reds with potential targets.

The Reds, who are currently a point behind leaders Chelsea FC in the Premier League, are back in action on Sunday when they travel to face old foes Manchester United at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip